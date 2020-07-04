Advertisement

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Monday

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Monday, July 6, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

Other Northern Indiana counties on the list are Lake and Porter Counties.

Some ways that IDEM suggests you can help reduce ozone while remaining safe are:

  • Walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above 

The Air Quality Action Day is in effect from Monday at midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

The IDEM says children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors. 

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
There were two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Protester hit by car in Mishawaka

Updated: 7 hours ago
The victim is expected to be okay, according to Mishawaka Police.

News

Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla held for 44th year

Updated: 10 hours ago
There were a number of themes for the boats this year like America, Hula, and even a speed bump.

News

Protest calls for Christopher Columbus statue to be taken down

Updated: 11 hours ago
A protest at Central Park in Mishawaka called for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Officials investigate overnight fire at PROSPER Apartments in South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
Crews were called to the complex off McKinley Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the two story building.

News

Reds, Whites and Brews celebration held at Round Barn Winery

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Fourth of July celebration was held at Round Barn Winery on Saturday.

News

Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla held for 44th year

Updated: 12 hours ago
The annual Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla headed back on the water for the 44th year.

News

Protest calls for Christopher Columbus statue to be taken down

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A protest took place in Mishawaka Saturday.

Michigan

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 3 more coronavirus deaths and 398 new cases on Saturday.