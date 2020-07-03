Advertisement

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

A photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Jillian Wuestenberg. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, were arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Orion Township, Mich., authorities said Thursday, July 2, 2020. The two were charged Thursday with felonious assault, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
A photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Jillian Wuestenberg. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, were arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Orion Township, Mich., authorities said Thursday, July 2, 2020. The two were charged Thursday with felonious assault, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A white couple face criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a Black woman and her daughters in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan.

Oakland County prosecutors say Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg were arrested after Wednesday night’s confrontation and charged Thursday with felonious assault.

The sheriff’s office says they were later arraigned and are free on a $50,000 personal bond.

The sheriff says that as a condition of the bond, they must turn over all firearms, not engage in “assaultive behavior” and not leave Michigan.

They’re next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on July 14. 

