Advertisement

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Something fishy is going on
An Osprey sits atop a nest.
An Osprey sits atop a nest.(Source: National Park Service/Cal Singletary)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

A tweet that has gone viral shows an osprey carrying a large Spanish mackerel earlier this week. The video has millions of views.

Stacia White, the assistant director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said that osprey are fish eaters and it’s 99% of their diet.

White said that osprey have amazing eyesight and they can see fish underwater and they will hover over the water and drop down and grab the fish feet first.

But White added that the Spanish mackerel seen in the video is a very large one and usually they are very fast.

She said that Spanish mackerel will stay along the coast and eat at the baitfish and sometimes you will see them jumping out of the water. She said it’s very possible that the osprey could have grabbed the Spanish mackerel out of the air.

Copyright 2020 WMBF and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

National

Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By PATTY NIEBERG AND COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Elijah McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

Latest News

National

Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 2 hours ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 3 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.