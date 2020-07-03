St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.
Hot weather can be dangerous for infants and older adults who do not adjust well and are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.
If you see any symptoms of heat-related illnesses, seek medical care immediately.
Common symptoms include muscle cramps, headaches, nausea and/or vomiting.
Guidelines to stay safe include:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible
- Drink more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty
- Try not to use the stove or oven to cook
- Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing
- Avoid strenuous exercise in extreme heat
- Take cool showers or baths
- Never leave infants or children in a parked car
- Make sure to check on your friends and neighbors
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.