St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

Hot weather can be dangerous for infants and older adults who do not adjust well and are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

If you see any symptoms of heat-related illnesses, seek medical care immediately.

Common symptoms include muscle cramps, headaches, nausea and/or vomiting.

Guidelines to stay safe include:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible
  • Drink more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty
  • Try not to use the stove or oven to cook
  • Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing
  • Avoid strenuous exercise in extreme heat
  • Take cool showers or baths
  • Never leave infants or children in a parked car
  • Make sure to check on your friends and neighbors

