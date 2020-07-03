St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

Hot weather can be dangerous for infants and older adults who do not adjust well and are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

If you see any symptoms of heat-related illnesses, seek medical care immediately.

Common symptoms include muscle cramps, headaches, nausea and/or vomiting.

Guidelines to stay safe include:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Drink more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty

Try not to use the stove or oven to cook

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Avoid strenuous exercise in extreme heat

Take cool showers or baths

Never leave infants or children in a parked car

Make sure to check on your friends and neighbors

