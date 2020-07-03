South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called out to a business on the south side due to a building fire midday Friday.

Multiple emergency vehicles could be found at the scene on Miami Street near the intersection with Bowman Street.

It appears that damage was done to the Mexican restaurant La Fonda De La Miami.

SBFD worked to clean up the damage from the fire.

No reports of any injuries have been made at this time. We will keep you updated with any new information we receive.

