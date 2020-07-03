Advertisement

Smokestack Brew closed for two weeks due to coronavirus case

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Smokestack Brew is closing for two weeks because of a coronavirus case in their building. They are urging anyone who visited the restaurant on June 27 to get tested for COVID-19 due to possible exposure. They will reopen on Friday, July 17.

Here is the announcement they posted on Facebook:

TO ALL PATRONS AND BANDS...The Smokestack family is sorry to announce that we will be closed for 2 weeks due to Covid 19. We are apologetic to the inconvenience that this causes to anyone. WE WILL RE OPEN ON FRIDAY THE 17TH of JULY.We highly urge anyone that was at Smokestack on 6/27/20, ongoing from that day, and has symptoms of Covid to please go get tested. It was brought to our attention that we had a Covid positive person in our building on 6/27 and we want to be as proactive as possible to keep everyone safe. Every one of our employees WILL be tested before returning to work to ensure our safety as well as all of our beautiful family and friends here at Smokestack.. PLEASE stay safe, wear your masks in public, and wash your hands.

Facebook.com/SmokestackBrew

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 3 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.

News

First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Fridays in Downtown South Bend featured outdoor dining and live music.

News

South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A business caught fire in South Bend near Miami and Bowman Street.

National

Kroger Health receives emergency permission for at-home collection kit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kroger Health received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

News

Shakespeare at Notre Dame awarded national arts grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shakespeare at Notre Dame was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.