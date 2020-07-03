Smokestack Brew closed for two weeks due to coronavirus case

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Smokestack Brew is closing for two weeks because of a coronavirus case in their building. They are urging anyone who visited the restaurant on June 27 to get tested for COVID-19 due to possible exposure. They will reopen on Friday, July 17.

Here is the announcement they posted on Facebook:

TO ALL PATRONS AND BANDS...The Smokestack family is sorry to announce that we will be closed for 2 weeks due to Covid 19. We are apologetic to the inconvenience that this causes to anyone. WE WILL RE OPEN ON FRIDAY THE 17TH of JULY.We highly urge anyone that was at Smokestack on 6/27/20, ongoing from that day, and has symptoms of Covid to please go get tested. It was brought to our attention that we had a Covid positive person in our building on 6/27 and we want to be as proactive as possible to keep everyone safe. Every one of our employees WILL be tested before returning to work to ensure our safety as well as all of our beautiful family and friends here at Smokestack.. PLEASE stay safe, wear your masks in public, and wash your hands.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.