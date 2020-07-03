Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Roderick G. Moore, a 75-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in Valparaiso.

From the Porter County Sheriff’s Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Roderick G. Moore, a 75 year old white male, 6 feet, 180 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and last seen wearing a Valparaiso University baseball hat, eyeglasses, gray polo shirt, tan/gray shorts, knee high socks, tennis shoes, and a silver watch.

Roderick is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 155 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 7:45 pm. Roderick is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roderick G. Moore, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department 219-477-3000 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

