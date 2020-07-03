Man dead after shots fired call, crash; victim identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a death early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched on a report of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of S. Marine Street.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. He was sitting in the passenger side of a car that had crashed into a tree.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Parker. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

No arrests have been made as of midday Friday.

If you have any information, please contact County Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

Stay with 16 News Now on the air and online for the very latest information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.