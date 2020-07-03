Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

MICHIANA (WNDU) - Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

There will be increased enforcement this holiday weekend.

As a reminder: Never drink and drive. Instead, officials are reminding you to designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

On the Fourth of July weekend in 2018, 193 people were killed in car crashes.

Forty percent of those involved alcohol.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign goes until July 19.

Local police and sheriff’s offices are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the effort.

