Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

TOLL ROAD WORKER-FATAL CRASH

Police: Indiana toll road worker struck by SUV, killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say 61-year-old Ronald Smith was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated. Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indianapolis officials ordering mandatory face masks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Face masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis beginning next week, despite a recent decline in confirmed coronavirus cases in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday that the new mandate takes effect July 9. It requires face coverings in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant. The Indianapolis mandate follows similar mask requirements by officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he won't issue a statewide mask mandate but that he encourages everyone to wear face coverings

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA NURSING HOMES

Indiana changes course, will release nursing home virus data

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana heath officials plan to collect and release to the public statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths at individual nursing homes after refusing to do so for more than two months. The state will have long-term care facilities submit information on when COVID-19 cases occurred and how many residents and employees have died from the illness. Officials say preliminary data will be released in mid-July,. At least 1,166 residents of Indiana nursing homes have died with COVID-19 illnesses, according to the state health department. That represents about 45% of the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Priest sues to stop federal execution over coronavirus risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Zen Buddhist priest wants a federal judge to stop the execution of a death row inmate he’s been counseling and argues he'd be put at high risk for the coronavirus if the execution happens this month. Dale Hartkemeyer says he must attend the execution as a spiritual guide. He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana. He wants a court to delay Wesley Ira Purkey’s execution until a coronavirus vaccine is available or there’s an effective treatment. Purkey is among four federal death row inmates scheduled to be executed in July and August. The Kansas native was sentenced to death in the 1998 killing of a girl he picked up in Missouri.

AP-US-DOG-KILLS-INFANT

Mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Police have said the baby’s mother was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby. An officer had to fatally shoot pit bull to get to the infant.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PASTOR'S REMARKS

Catholic priest suspended for comparing BLM to 'maggots'

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic priest from public ministry for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.” Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana took the action Wednesday against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel. Rothrock wrote the comments in Sunday's weekly bulletin. A statement posted on the diocesan website says, “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock." Rothrock no longer will be assigned as the future pastor of another Carmel parish.

PENCE-LEGAL EXPENSES

Report shows $480,000 in donations to cover Pence legal aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donors contributed nearly $480,000 to cover Vice President Mike Pence’s legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. That's according to Pence’s financial disclosure report. The amount includes $100,000 donations from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon and two California apartment developers. Of the dozen donors, half came from Pence’s home state of Indiana. Many government officials have turned to legal defense funds over the years to finance their legal representation. Pence's financial disclosure report was filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and released Tuesday.

NEW LAWS-INDIANA

New state laws ban drivers holding phones, hike marriage age

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Using a handheld cellphone while driving will become illegal in Indiana under a new state law taking effect this week. The move aimed at combating distracted driving is among numerous laws going onto the books Wednesday. It was approved by the state Legislature this year. Other new laws include tougher penalties on stores that sell smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years, and a requirement that anyone younger than 18 obtain a judge’s permission before getting married. The new driving law allows cellphone use by motorists only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.