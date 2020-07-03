Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA EXTRACURRICULARS

Indiana students can return to sports, school activities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

11 unreported virus deaths added to Indiana county's total

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana’s largest counties, Marion and Lake. The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.

OLD JUNKYARD-POLLINATOR HABITAT

Old junkyard becomes home to pollinator habitat in Indiana

DRESSER, Ind. (AP) — Butterflies, bees, birds, bats and small mammals have found a home in a former auto junkyard along the Wabash River in Indiana. A pollinator habitat has sprung up at the site of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area due to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and the efforts of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The nature area is a continuous project being coordinated with a pedestrian bridge across the river and a trail along the highway to the Dewey Point access of Wabashiki.

TOLL ROAD WORKER-FATAL CRASH

Police: Indiana toll road worker struck by SUV, killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say 61-year-old Ronald Smith was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated. Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Fraud suspected for jump in Indiana jobless benefit claims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials suspect fraud might be to blame for the state’s number of initial unemployment filings more than doubling in recent weeks. Those new claims for jobless benefits in Indiana had fallen to about 24,000 a week in early June after peaking at 139,000 soon after widespread business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak started in March. But federal statistics released Thursday show that some 53,000 claims were filed in Indiana for the week ended June 27. Federal officials have warned criminals are seizing on the surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits across the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indianapolis officials ordering mandatory face masks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Face masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis beginning next week, despite a recent decline in confirmed coronavirus cases in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday that the new mandate takes effect July 9. It requires face coverings in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant. The Indianapolis mandate follows similar mask requirements by officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he won't issue a statewide mask mandate but that he encourages everyone to wear face coverings

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA NURSING HOMES

Indiana changes course, will release nursing home virus data

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana heath officials plan to collect and release to the public statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths at individual nursing homes after refusing to do so for more than two months. The state will have long-term care facilities submit information on when COVID-19 cases occurred and how many residents and employees have died from the illness. Officials say preliminary data will be released in mid-July,. At least 1,166 residents of Indiana nursing homes have died with COVID-19 illnesses, according to the state health department. That represents about 45% of the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Priest sues to stop federal execution over coronavirus risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Zen Buddhist priest wants a federal judge to stop the execution of a death row inmate he’s been counseling and argues he'd be put at high risk for the coronavirus if the execution happens this month. Dale Hartkemeyer says he must attend the execution as a spiritual guide. He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana. He wants a court to delay Wesley Ira Purkey’s execution until a coronavirus vaccine is available or there’s an effective treatment. Purkey is among four federal death row inmates scheduled to be executed in July and August. The Kansas native was sentenced to death in the 1998 killing of a girl he picked up in Missouri.