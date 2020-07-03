Advertisement

Intense heat for the holiday weekend

Heat index numbers in the middle 90s
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s this afternoon, setting up for a real scorcher. Levels of humid aren’t too high, so the heat index will be minor. We’re partly cloudy and dry with just an isolated afternoon sprinkle. Stay hydrated!

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the upper 60s. Some relief from the daytime heat. Not too muggy.

TOMORROW:

We are hot, hot, hot over the holiday weekend. Highs reach the low 90s on Saturday with sunny skies and rain-free conditions. Limit time outdoors and take several breaks from strenuous activity.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.

News

First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Fridays in Downtown South Bend featured outdoor dining and live music.

News

South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A business caught fire in South Bend near Miami and Bowman Street.

National

Kroger Health receives emergency permission for at-home collection kit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kroger Health received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

News

Shakespeare at Notre Dame awarded national arts grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shakespeare at Notre Dame was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.