Intense heat for the holiday weekend
Heat index numbers in the middle 90s
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TODAY: Highs in the low 90s this afternoon, setting up for a real scorcher. Levels of humid aren’t too high, so the heat index will be minor. We’re partly cloudy and dry with just an isolated afternoon sprinkle. Stay hydrated!
TONIGHT:
Lows drop into the upper 60s. Some relief from the daytime heat. Not too muggy.
TOMORROW:
We are hot, hot, hot over the holiday weekend. Highs reach the low 90s on Saturday with sunny skies and rain-free conditions. Limit time outdoors and take several breaks from strenuous activity.
