Advertisement

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

At least 2,488 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 46,915 positive cases throughout the state.
At least 2,488 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 46,915 positive cases throughout the state.(in.gov)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,488 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 46,915 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 362 new cases were reported

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases were reported

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,863 cases and 77 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,164 cases and 43 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 553 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 512 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 427 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 465 cases and 7 deaths.

Starke County has had 85 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 68 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 62 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.

News

First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Fridays in Downtown South Bend featured outdoor dining and live music.

News

South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A business caught fire in South Bend near Miami and Bowman Street.

National

Kroger Health receives emergency permission for at-home collection kit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kroger Health received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

News

Shakespeare at Notre Dame awarded national arts grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shakespeare at Notre Dame was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.