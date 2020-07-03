Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,488 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 46,915 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 362 new cases were reported

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases were reported

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,863 cases and 77 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,164 cases and 43 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 553 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 512 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 427 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 465 cases and 7 deaths.

Starke County has had 85 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 68 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 62 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

