Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Friday, Jul. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Indianapolis bureau is reachable at 317-639-5501. Send daybook items to Indiana@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Indiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 3:00 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Pennzoil 150

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 4:30 PM City of Noblesville hosts annual Fourth of July events - City of Noblesville hosts annual Fourth of July events, including 'Stars & Stripes Forever Parade' sponsored by Gaylor Electric and a Fireworks Festival

Location: Noblesville, IN

Weblinks: http://www.cityofnoblesville.org

Contacts: Emily Gaylord, Noblesville Communications, egaylord@noblesville.in.us, 1 260 704 4058

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 GMR IndyCar Series race: IndyCar Grand Prix - GMR IndyCar Series race: IndyCar Grand Prix * Postponed from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.indyracing.com, https://twitter.com/IndyCar

Contacts: Indy Racing League, indycar@indycar.com, 1 317 492 6526

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

--------------------

--------------------

Sunday, Jul. 05 3:30 PM Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 * NASCAR industry honors U.S. Army and front-line health care workers at race as part of this year's expanded NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola, running through 31 Jul

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: Kristi King, NASCAR competition communications, kking@nascar.com, 1 704 720 3238