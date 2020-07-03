Advertisement

Hot and dry 4th of July weekend

This hot weather will stick with us through the start of next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The 4th of July holiday weekend begins with temperatures in the low 90s. This hot weather will stick with us through the start of next week. Overnight we will watch temperatures fall into the mid 60s again. We cool off but stay mild as your 4th of July will be hot, just like those burgers on the grill.

Temperatures will reach again the low 90s with no chance of rain. We will remain very dry through the middle of next week. Our next chances for some scattered showers or thunderstorms will come Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with more chances as we get later in the week. Our heat dome remains in place for a while, some relief looks possible by the end of next week when temperatures will be on a slight decline into the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild, a sprinkle possible early, otherwise dry. Low of 66.

SATURDAY: The 4th of July looks hot. Sunshine will fill the skies before fireworks. We also remain dry with a high of 92.

SATURDAY NIGHT: As fireworks fill a clear sky, temperatures will fall through the 70s. It will be dry with a slight breeze out of the Northeast. Low of 68.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and temperatures again in the low 90s. No chance for rain, so the sprinklers will be needed to keep that grass from burning out. High of 94.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

