Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The United Soccer League’s Indy Eleven will return to action next Saturday with limited fans at Lucas Oil Stadium. League officials announced a 263-game schedule that will be played over a 13-week span and lead to a 16-team playoff scheduled for October. Indy also released a nearly 2,000-word document about changes that will be implemented at the stadium to protect those inside from COVID-19. Changes include mandatory face coverings inside the stadium except when people are eating or drinking, limiting groups to four or fewer tickets, separating those groups with at least four empty seats and using a minimum of every other row to maintain social distancing.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have come together for an unprecedented weekend of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.IndyCar will start the racing on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Xfinity Series making its debut on the road course. Then NASCAR's elite Cup Series will race on the oval on Sunday. Fans aren't allowed to attend what is considered a major milestone for American motorsports.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” this weekend. The NBC Sports analyst will call the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday before jetting off to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race at Daytona. When the IndyCar race ends, a police escort will take him and car owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan to a chartered plane to make it back to Daytona for the 6:10 p.m. start.