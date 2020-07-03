Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say 61-year-old Ronald Smith was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated. Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Face masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis beginning next week, despite a recent decline in confirmed coronavirus cases in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday that the new mandate takes effect July 9. It requires face coverings in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant. The Indianapolis mandate follows similar mask requirements by officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he won't issue a statewide mask mandate but that he encourages everyone to wear face coverings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana heath officials plan to collect and release to the public statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths at individual nursing homes after refusing to do so for more than two months. The state will have long-term care facilities submit information on when COVID-19 cases occurred and how many residents and employees have died from the illness. Officials say preliminary data will be released in mid-July,. At least 1,166 residents of Indiana nursing homes have died with COVID-19 illnesses, according to the state health department. That represents about 45% of the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Zen Buddhist priest wants a federal judge to stop the execution of a death row inmate he’s been counseling and argues he'd be put at high risk for the coronavirus if the execution happens this month. Dale Hartkemeyer says he must attend the execution as a spiritual guide. He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana. He wants a court to delay Wesley Ira Purkey’s execution until a coronavirus vaccine is available or there’s an effective treatment. Purkey is among four federal death row inmates scheduled to be executed in July and August. The Kansas native was sentenced to death in the 1998 killing of a girl he picked up in Missouri.