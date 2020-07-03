Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana’s largest counties, Marion and Lake. The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.

DRESSER, Ind. (AP) — Butterflies, bees, birds, bats and small mammals have found a home in a former auto junkyard along the Wabash River in Indiana. A pollinator habitat has sprung up at the site of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area due to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and the efforts of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The nature area is a continuous project being coordinated with a pedestrian bridge across the river and a trail along the highway to the Dewey Point access of Wabashiki.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say 61-year-old Ronald Smith was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated. Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.