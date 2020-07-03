Advertisement

Friends mourn Toll Road worker killed on the job

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local motorcycle charity group is remembering one of their own, Ron Smith, who was killed Thursday while working on the Indiana Toll Road.

Smith was 61.

“If anytime we heard that something happened on the Toll Road, you know we’d call him and text him, making sure it wasn’t – half-joking, half-really checking up on him,” said Red “Savage” Fisher, the vice president of Warriors Oath, a veterans’ riding group.

Just a few hours after chatting with Smith, Fisher received a call regarding his friend.

“So when we heard that it was [him], we weren’t sure because no one else heard anything yet, because it was so soon after it had happened that we had heard, and it turns out, unfortunately, that it was true,” Fisher added.

Around 2 p.m Thursday, Indiana State Police say Smith, an Edwardsburg resident, had parked his maintenance truck off the side of the eastbound lanes, just a mile west of Exit 83. The emergency lights were on. But a Minnesota driver in an SUV side-wiped the truck and then Smith before rolling into a ditch.

The driver, 70-year-old Charles Bellows, and his passenger, Deborah Bellows, 69, were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Known in Warriors Oath as “Highway”, Smith – an Army veteran -- was also known for his compassion.

“If you needed him, he was there for you. If you asked him to do anything, he’d do it for you,” remarked David “Bullfrog” Short, of Warriors Oath.

The riding group considered their first charter member a part of their own families, making the tragic loss more difficult. They are reminding motorists to be alert.

“Pay attention to the road,” stressed Jeremy “Pipe” Gadsby, of Warriors Oath. “What happened with Highway here, it only takes a split second, and you’re traveling at those highway speeds, that split second is cut down to milliseconds to react.”

Visitation for Smith will be Tuesday, July 7th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral is happening at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8th. All of this will take place at Yoder Culp Funeral Home in Goshen.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Indiana's daily coronavirus update for Saturday, July 4, 2020.

News

Hot and humid conditions intensify for the holiday weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking the hottest weather of the season, so far. Meteorologist Kimberly Newman helps you plan for the humidity.

Breaking News

Officials investigate overnight fire at PROSPER Apartments in South Bend

Updated: 9 hours ago
Overnight fire at PROSPER apartments in South Bend

News

More Michiana residents expected to light off fireworks as professional displays get canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fireworks -- they leave a loud-lasting impression. And even though attending a professional firework display may not be possible this year, stores like Wally World Fireworks in Michigan City are still full of people who want to make one of their own at home.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 19 hours ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 19 hours ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 21 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 22 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.