First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is encouraging people to enjoy some outdoor dining as part of the Al Fresco First Fridays.

The event started at 11 a.m. on Friday and lasts until 8 p.m.

A special physically-distanced seating area could be found set up on the Gridiron Plaza for the event.

Tables and chairs were cleaned regularly to help keep those at the event safe.

The event also included entertainment with a free lunchtime concert and a free dinner concert that lasts until 7:30 p.m.

Even though Downtown South Bend events have been cancelled until Saturday, they say it was important to them to still find a way to do First Fridays.

“Come and enjoy it. It’s a beautiful sunny day. Get some free music. Take in the sights of downtown. A lot of people have family in town and there is really not a lot to do, so this is one thing that you can do tonight,” DTSB Marketing and Events Director Kylie Carter said.

