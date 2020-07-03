Advertisement

Brickyard 400 airing this weekend on WNDU

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is alive this Independence Day weekend with an historic triple-header racing schedule, and the 10+ hours of coverage can be seen on WNDU.

At noon on July 4th, IndyCars compete in the GMR Grand Prix followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at 3 p.m.

The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 is slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, featuring South Bend native Ryan Newman, who returns to the track after his crash at the Daytona 500.

Given the pandemic, fans will not be in the stands this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing, like all Hoosiers, [we're] just trying to do the best we can to stay safe," said Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "It's a little bittersweet: glad to have cars on the track but certainly disappointed we don't get to enjoy it with our fans."

For the first time, NASCAR Cup-Xfinity-IndyCar races will happen at the same facility on the same weekend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Amy Baca battled in her four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol
Tippecanoe Valley High School senior Amy Baca looks back at her four years as a student athlete for the Vikings. Baca also looks ahead to her next chapter at Goshen College.

Sports

Amy Baca battled in her four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT

Sports

Cubs’ Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman, AP Sports Writer
Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes and is out indefinitely.

Sports

Four Winds Field officially named taxi squad location for Chicago Cubs

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
Eleven players will be participating in workouts in South Bend with room for 10 more spots on the roster.

Latest News

Sports

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146 under strict guidelines

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.

Sports

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This year’s New York City Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Notre Dame men’s basketball to play at Howard on MLK Day

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
The Notre Dame men’s basketball team announced Friday it will travel to Howard University on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next year.

Sports

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
Football may not happen this fall after all. The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Sports

Four Winds Invitational rescheduled for September 4-6

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
The Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend has been rescheduled and will now be played over the weekend of September 4-6.

Sports

RedBud aims for national motocross racing to take place at end of the summer

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
"This should be our 47th year or pro racing, and to not get that year in would just be devastating," Ritchie said. "That’s been our main goal. It’s always been our main goal. We’ve got everything ready. We just need to go."