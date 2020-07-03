Brickyard 400 airing this weekend on WNDU

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is alive this Independence Day weekend with an historic triple-header racing schedule, and the 10+ hours of coverage can be seen on WNDU.

At noon on July 4th, IndyCars compete in the GMR Grand Prix followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at 3 p.m.

The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 is slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, featuring South Bend native Ryan Newman, who returns to the track after his crash at the Daytona 500.

Given the pandemic, fans will not be in the stands this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing, like all Hoosiers, [we're] just trying to do the best we can to stay safe," said Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "It's a little bittersweet: glad to have cars on the track but certainly disappointed we don't get to enjoy it with our fans."

For the first time, NASCAR Cup-Xfinity-IndyCar races will happen at the same facility on the same weekend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.