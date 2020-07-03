Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Benton Harbor City Manager Ellis Mitchell no longer has the privilege of driving a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad told our newsgathering partners at the Herald Palladium the commission voted to revoke the vehicle after a closed session.

He didn't say a reason behind the move.

However, the Herald Palladium obtained a police report regarding a crash involving Mitchell.

It happened on June 9 with a city-owned Jeep.