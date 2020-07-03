Advertisement

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city commission vote to revoke the vehicle after a closed session.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city commission vote to revoke the vehicle after a closed session.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager Ellis Mitchell no longer has the privilege of driving a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad told our newsgathering partners at the Herald Palladium the commission voted to revoke the vehicle after a closed session.

He didn't say a reason behind the move.

However, the Herald Palladium obtained a police report regarding a crash involving Mitchell.

It happened on June 9 with a city-owned Jeep.

