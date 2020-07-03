Advertisement

Benton Harbor city manager’s vehicle privileges revoked

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - City Manager Ellis Mitchell no longer has the privilege of driving a city-owned vehicle, after action this week by the Benton Harbor City Commission.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad told our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Palladium, the commission voted to revoke his vehicle privileges. Muhammad declined to state a reason because it was a personal matter discussed in closed session.

However, commissioners talked about a crash Mitchell had been in.

At that meeting, Muhammad said Mitchell had not reported the accident to city commissioners in a timely manner.

The Herald-Palladium obtained a police report stating Mitchell was driving a city-owned Jeep Cherokee when he crashed it on June 9.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.

News

First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Fridays in Downtown South Bend featured outdoor dining and live music.

News

South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A business caught fire in South Bend near Miami and Bowman Street.

National

Kroger Health receives emergency permission for at-home collection kit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kroger Health received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

News

Shakespeare at Notre Dame awarded national arts grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shakespeare at Notre Dame was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.