Benton Harbor city manager’s vehicle privileges revoked

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - City Manager Ellis Mitchell no longer has the privilege of driving a city-owned vehicle, after action this week by the Benton Harbor City Commission.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad told our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Palladium, the commission voted to revoke his vehicle privileges. Muhammad declined to state a reason because it was a personal matter discussed in closed session.

However, commissioners talked about a crash Mitchell had been in.

At that meeting, Muhammad said Mitchell had not reported the accident to city commissioners in a timely manner.

The Herald-Palladium obtained a police report stating Mitchell was driving a city-owned Jeep Cherokee when he crashed it on June 9.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.