Advertisement

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

An 8-foot (2.4 meters) tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.
An 8-foot (2.4 meters) tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.(Source: WMDT/CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

The post outside the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown was removed after an hour and a half of excavation and put in storage unit with other historical artifacts.

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs said the post was used to bind and whip people publicly for committing crimes up until 1952. However, Black people were disproportionately punished, according to the historical group.

The group said the post was a “cold deadpan display” that didn’t “adequately account for the traumatic legacy it represents.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: moments ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

AP

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Soccer-starved Argentines have found a way to play their beloved sport while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With Indiana now pausing at Stage 4.5, social gatherings are capped at 250 people.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Beacon continues mobile testing unit

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit has tested more than 1600 residents since mid-April.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The state of Indiana will soon be launching a dashboard containing all of the coronavirus data from long term care facilities.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

AP

Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus.