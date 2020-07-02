Advertisement

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Drive-ins have been making a comeback as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the U.S amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart says the family-friendly nights will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered to customer vehicles.

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the films. Locations and movie titles haven’t been announced yet. They will be revealed later on a special website.

The events will run through October and will include more than 300 showings.

