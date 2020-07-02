Toll Road maintenance worker killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Toll Road maintenance worker has died after a car went off the road and hit him.

It happened around 2 p.m. a little more than a mile west of the Mishawaka exit in the east-bound lanes.

Indiana State Police say the worker was out of his vehicle cleaning up debris when he was hit. The worker had pulled his red maintenance truck over and turned on the emergency lights.

The driver of the SUV, Charles Bellows, 70, side-swiped the maintenance truck then the worker, before going off the roadway and rolling over, finally stopping in the ditch.

Bellows and his passenger, Deborah Bellows, 69, were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Both are from Minnesota.

The use of alcohol and drugs is not suspected of contributing to the crash.

Indiana law requires vehicles to move into the other lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with lights activated, according to the Indiana State Police.

