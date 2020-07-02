Postal service releases outdoors-themed Forever stamps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating Great Outdoors Month by releasing a set of stamps depicting various outdoor activities.

The Forever stamps include images of building a sandcastle, hiking, cross-country skiing, canoeing and biking. The designs were hand-sketched and painted by Gregory Manchess. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

“Being outdoors reminds us to slow down and appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us. It’s also good for us. Spending time in nature can provide many health benefits, which include lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and increasing energy levels. Overall, a connection to the great outdoors improves our well-being — physically and mentally,” a press release reads.

The stamps are available today.