Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

He wasn't there at the time
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s governor general live.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette were not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early Thursday.

Police said the man was arrested without any incident and is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where the governor general resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

