PHM releases update on in-school learning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn Harris Madison schools reveal their plans for the fall semester, where students will have the option for in-class learning or online learning.

Here's what the school district has planned for students going to the classroom for learning.

When it comes to taking a school bus:

- Students will be required to wear a mask the entire time they’re on the bus.

- Students will also be assigned to seats on the bus as well...to limit contact with others.

- No food or drinks will be allowed on any school bus...

- When they arrive to their school, they will be dismissed by the bus driver.

There will be multiple doors students can enter their school building from while they practice social distancing. This applies to both bus riders and those getting rides from parents.

High school and middle school students will be allowed to carry a backpack with them throughout the day since lockers won't be used.

Elementary students will not have backpacks on them, rather, they will carry binders and folders instead.

Schools will serve pre-packaged grab and go food for both breakfast and lunch.

As for athletics and extra-curricular activities:

- The school district will provide all student-athletes, marching band members, and coaches with a reusable mask.

- All athletic teams and marching band members will follow specific guidelines from the IHSAA or ISSMA.

- There will be access for washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and instructions on how to clean the equipment and uniforms.

