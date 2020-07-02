One dead in house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a house fire near Leer and Fox.

Neighbors called in the fire around 1:15 p.m. They said there was smoke showing from outside.

One man was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Medics transported him to coroner’s office. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.