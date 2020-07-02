Advertisement

Newton Park firework show still on for holiday weekend

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, the show must go on. If you are looking for a place to watch fireworks this weekend, Newton Park will have quite the show.

This will be the 15th annual firework show in Lakeville. It will just look a little different than normal.

The park says they will be allowing a socially responsible number of people in their parking lot for the event but not into the actual facility like in years past.

After selling flag donations as a part of their “Flag the Field” fundraiser, the park was able to meet their goal of selling 2,020 flags and raising the money for this year’s show.

In light of many celebrations being cancelled this year, Newton Park says it was important to them to still have their show even if it looks a little different.

“That was one of the reasons that we really felt we should have our Fourth of July fireworks was because not a lot of people were able to do it. And so, again, thanks to the community and our partners, we’re able to do this and continue this tradition in our 15th year,” Marketing and PR Director of Newton Park Kim Mishler said.

For more information on the fireworks happening at Newton Park on Saturday, visit their website here.

