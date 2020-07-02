Advertisement

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will race in a Trump 2020 Ford Mustang for nine races.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

Driver Corey LaJoie will race a Ford Mustang with “Trump 2020″ prominently displayed on the hood and sides of the vehicle, as the Patriots of America PAC has partnered with the Go Fas Racing team for nine races.

LaJoie drives in the Cup Series, which is NASCAR’s top racing series. The sponsorship begins at one of NASCAR’s biggest races, the Brickyard 400, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The PAC believes out of an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, 15 million are not registered to vote, and it hopes the sponsorship will get more people to the polls.

NASCAR has been in the political spotlight on several occasions in 2020. Trump was present at the Daytona 500 in February and took a lap around the track in a limousine.

The racing series made headlines again in the weeks following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The lone Black Cup Series driver, Bubba Wallace, helped push NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag during its events. Wallace has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman raced a vehicle in June that had a “Back The Blue” hashtag in support of police officers and first responders, as law enforcement agencies have come under more scrutiny in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

