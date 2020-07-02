Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana delays lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because of worries about a possible increase in coronavirus cases across the state. The state’s reopening plan had called for those restrictions to be lifted this weekend, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would keep them in place until at least July 18. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings. Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.

AP-US-DOG-KILLS-INFANT

Mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Police have said the baby’s mother was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby. An officer had to fatally shoot pit bull to get to the infant.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PASTOR'S REMARKS

Catholic priest suspended for comparing BLM to 'maggots'

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic priest from public ministry for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.” Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana took the action Wednesday against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel. Rothrock wrote the comments in Sunday's weekly bulletin. A statement posted on the diocesan website says, “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock." Rothrock no longer will be assigned as the future pastor of another Carmel parish.

PENCE-LEGAL EXPENSES

Report shows $480,000 in donations to cover Pence legal aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donors contributed nearly $480,000 to cover Vice President Mike Pence’s legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. That's according to Pence’s financial disclosure report. The amount includes $100,000 donations from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon and two California apartment developers. Of the dozen donors, half came from Pence’s home state of Indiana. Many government officials have turned to legal defense funds over the years to finance their legal representation. Pence's financial disclosure report was filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and released Tuesday.

NEW LAWS-INDIANA

New state laws ban drivers holding phones, hike marriage age

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Using a handheld cellphone while driving will become illegal in Indiana under a new state law taking effect this week. The move aimed at combating distracted driving is among numerous laws going onto the books Wednesday. It was approved by the state Legislature this year. Other new laws include tougher penalties on stores that sell smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years, and a requirement that anyone younger than 18 obtain a judge’s permission before getting married. The new driving law allows cellphone use by motorists only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

INDIANA PANHANDLING-LAWSUIT

Judge blocks new Indiana panhandling law from taking effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s new tougher anti-panhandling law the day before it was to take effect. The preliminary injunction issued Tuesday called the Republican-backed law “an unconstitutional prohibition on the freedom of speech.” U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered it could not be enforced while the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana proceeds. The new law aimed to prohibit people from requesting money within 50 feet of sites such as ATMs, business and restaurant entrances, public monuments or the location of a financial transaction, which includes parking meters.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA

Women sue 4 Indianapolis officers, claiming excessive force

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two women have filed an excessive force lawsuit against four unnamed Indianapolis police officers after video showed the officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue the women at a protest last month over the death of George Floyd. Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, both of Marion County, filed the federal lawsuit Friday seeking damages and legal fees. The names of the four officers haven't been released to the public. They were assigned to support duties while the police department investigates their conduct during the May 31 incident in downtown Indianapolis. Prosecutors declined to press charges against either Westfield or Harding.

POLICE SHOOTING-STANDOFF

Fugitive takes off in semi, is killed after 3-hour standoff

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a fugitive who was riding in a tractor-trailer that had been pulled over on a Pennsylvania interstate led authorities on a brief chase and held them at bay with gunfire for three hours until they finally shot and killed him. Authorities say the 48-year-old resident of Whiteland, Indiana, was wanted for a homicide probation violation. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force stopped the truck on Interstate 81 early Monday evening. The driver got out, but the passenger drove off and led officers on a chase that ended in the city of Hazleton when the truck got stuck in grass.