Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 453 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,469 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 46,387 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 362 new cases were reported

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases were reported

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,857 cases and 77 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,133 cases and 43 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 541 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 500 cases and 3 deaths.

Marshall County has had 418 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 464 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 77 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 62 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.