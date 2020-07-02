Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

WASHINGTON — A Zen Buddhist priest wants a federal judge to stop the execution of a death row inmate he’s been counseling and argues he’d be put at high risk for the coronavirus if the execution happens this month. Dale Hartkemeyer says he must attend the execution as a spiritual guide. He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana. He wants a court to delay Wesley Ira Purkey’s execution until a coronavirus vaccine is available or there’s an effective treatment. Purkey is among four federal death row inmates scheduled to be executed in July and August. The Kansas native was sentenced to death in the 1998 killing of a girl he picked up in Missouri. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 940 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS — Face masks will be required in all public places in Indianapolis beginning next week, despite a recent decline in confirmed coronavirus cases in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday that the new mandate takes effect July 9. It requires face coverings in all indoor public spaces unless a person is alone in an office or eating at a restaurant. The Indianapolis mandate follows similar mask requirements by officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he won’t issue a statewide mask mandate but that he encourages everyone to wear face coverings . By Tom Davies. SENT: 400 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

MICHIGAN PIPELINE

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan judge is allowing Enbridge to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline. The judge ordered the shutdown of Line 5 last week at the request of state Attorney General Dana Nessel. That came after damage was found to a structure anchoring a section of the pipeline that runs through a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. In an updated order Wednesday, the judge said Enbridge could reopen the pipeline to conduct a safety test and could keep the oil flowing in keeping with its results. Enbridge says it will comply with the court order. By AP Environmental Writer John Flesher. SENT: 750 words, AP photos. First moved late Wednesday.

DOG KILLS INFANT

LAFAYETTE — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. SENT: 180 words.

SPORTS:

CAR-NASCAR- BRICKYARD PREVIEW

INDIANAPOLIS — Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have combined for six wins since NASCAR returned in May. Now they will fight for the win Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Harvick is the defending race winner but Hamlin is 0-for-14 at The Brickyard. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 700 words. By 6 p.m.

CAR-NASCAR & IndyCar Unite

1NDIANAPOLIS -- The once frosty schism between the two biggest racing series in the United States has thawed and NASCAR’s elite Cup Series will share a venue with IndyCar on the same weekend for the first time in history. The blockbuster of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was conveniently forced by the crazed COVID-19 rescheduling but an important step in putting forth a united front for the sake of motorsports. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. By 6 pm.

CAR-INDYCAR-INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyCar Series holds a race in Indianapolis.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to indy@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.