Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/Gray News) - A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Her infant son, Julian Connell, died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 dog attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries, according to WRTV.

Police have said Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

An officer had to fatally shoot the pit bull to get to the infant.

Connell said she knew the dog was aggressive, and it had gone after the baby before, WRTV reports. She said she was trying to find another home for the dog at the time of her son’s death.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

