Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Indianapolis bureau is reachable at 317-639-5501. Send daybook items to Indiana@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Indiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 10:00 AM Indianapolis Mayor Hosgett announces next steps for coronavirus restrictions - Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hosgett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announce next steps for coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions and public health guidelines in Marion County

Weblinks: http://www.indy.gov/Pages/Home.aspx, https://twitter.com/indymayorjoe

Contacts: Mark Bode, Indianapolis Mayor's Office, mark.bode@indy.gov, 1 317 327 4287

https://indy.webex.com/indy/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed14a84b9baf2c6cab52aa66443473ffd United States Toll Free - 1-844-992-4726 United States Toll - 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 129 970 2935

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 10:30 AM GOP Sen. Todd Young discusses coronavirus' impact on the fireworks industry - Republican Sen. Todd Young hosts press conference call with Melrose Pyrotechnics President Mike Cartolano, discussing challenges the Indiana fireworks industry is experiencing this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and 'how Sen. Young's RESTART Act would benefit their business and the fireworks industry as a whole'

Weblinks: https://www.young.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/sentoddyoung

Contacts: Sen. Todd Young press, Press@Young.Senate.Gov, 1 202 228 0223

The press conference call will be facilitated via a conference call line. Details will be provided upon the receipt of an RSVP sent to press@young.senate.gov.

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 11:00 AM Indiana Fever conference call - Indiana Fever Basketball Operations Vice President and General Manager Tamika Catchings and Head Coach Marianne Stanley conference call

Weblinks: http://fever.wnba.com/

Contacts: Ryan Stevens, Indiana Fever, 1 317 917 2844

Please RSVP to Ryan Stevens at rstevens@feverbasketball.com to receive the Zoom link.

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 3:00 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Pennzoil 150

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 GMR IndyCar Series race: IndyCar Grand Prix - GMR IndyCar Series race: IndyCar Grand Prix * Postponed from May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.indyracing.com, https://twitter.com/IndyCar

Contacts: Indy Racing League, indycar@indycar.com, 1 317 492 6526