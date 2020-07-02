Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because of worries about a possible increase in coronavirus cases across the state. The state’s reopening plan had called for those restrictions to be lifted this weekend, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would keep them in place until at least July 18. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings. Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Police have said the baby’s mother was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby. An officer had to fatally shoot pit bull to get to the infant.

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic priest from public ministry for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.” Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana took the action Wednesday against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel. Rothrock wrote the comments in Sunday's weekly bulletin. A statement posted on the diocesan website says, “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock." Rothrock no longer will be assigned as the future pastor of another Carmel parish.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donors contributed nearly $480,000 to cover Vice President Mike Pence’s legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. That's according to Pence’s financial disclosure report. The amount includes $100,000 donations from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon and two California apartment developers. Of the dozen donors, half came from Pence’s home state of Indiana. Many government officials have turned to legal defense funds over the years to finance their legal representation. Pence's financial disclosure report was filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and released Tuesday.