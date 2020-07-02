Heat and humidity continues through your holiday weekend

Tonight we are looking at a few clouds around. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s bottoming out in the mid 60s early tomorrow morning. The night looks warm and a bit muggy, but no chance for rain as we are now inching into that holiday weekend.

The summer heat is staying with us through our holiday weekend, and along with it comes the humidity as well. This will be a touch higher than we saw over the past few days. The radar will remain clear for a while, we may have to rely on sprinklers through the weekend as our next chance for rain does not come back into the picture until the middle of next week. Some relief from the heat looks to be on the way as our ridge will likely break down bringing us a break from our first summer heat wave.

Tonight: Warm evening with clear skies. We cool off a bit hitting a low of 67 degrees.

Friday: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny with a few clouds around. A chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon hours. High of 93

Friday Night: Warm and muggy. Temperatures do cool off as we bottom out at 69 degrees.

Saturday: The 4th is looking dry, hot and humid. Temperatures rising into the low 90s will make for a great pool or beach day. High of 92

Sunday: Closing out the holiday weekend with more heat and humidity, but lots of sunshine. High of 94.

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 90

Thursday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.