SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Give blood, get groceries and pizza.

Officials at the South Bend Medial Foundation need donated blood.

This is due to the sharp increase in injuries during the holiday weekend.

If you donate today through July 11, you'll get a Martin's Super Market and Mimmo's pizza gift card as a thank you.

For more details, visit givebloodnow.com

