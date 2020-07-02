Free summer fitness classes start July 4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend, Inc. will provide a summer fitness program through partnering with several local fitness organizations. Classes like yoga and Zumba will be held at the Gridiron in downtown South Bend.

Classes will run July 4 through Aug. 29.

From Downtown South Bend:

Downtown South Bend, Inc. (DTSB) has partnered with local fitness organizations and instructors to provide a free summer fitness program at the Gridiron in downtown South Bend starting July 4th. Classes run every Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., until August 29th. These free classes include yoga, Zumba, Cardio Dance, Grit, Barre, and more.

In an effort to make DTSB events as safe as possible during the pandemic, several changes have been made to this year’s Summer Fitness Series. Class size will be limited to 50 participants per class, and advanced registration will be required for guaranteed participation. Ten-foot circles will be marked on the Gridiron, six feet apart from each other, for each participant to work out inside. Masks will be encouraged, but not required. Hand sanitizer and bottled water will be available, however mat rentals will not be available this summer. The full list of safety procedures and registration information can be found at downtownsouthbend.com/summer-fitness-series.

Classes are led by professional instructors from Beacon Health & Fitness, Beyond Zen Studio, WEPA, B Present Studio, True Balance Yoga, World Gym, Penrose Physical Therapy, Fit Stop, SLR Niles, Pure Core, Yama Healing & Fitness, The Salvation Army Kroc Center, Vincent Therapeutics, Niles Buchanan YMCA, Team Fit Smash, and several independent instructors.

Participants should dress in appropriate clothing and footwear and bring adequate fluids. Free parking is available on the street and in the Leighton Parking Garage; enter off Jefferson Blvd. For more information, visit downtownsouthbend.com/summer-fitness-series.

The schedule of classes is: Saturday, July 4 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Grit Cardio Saturday, July 11 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Barre Saturday, July 18 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Strong by Zumba Saturday, July 25 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Hip Hop Saturday, August 1 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Boot Camp Saturday, August 8 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. GRIT Saturday, August 15 - Art Beat! (No Classes) Saturday, August 22 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Hip Hop Saturday, August 29 - 8 a.m. Yoga, 9 a.m. Zumba, 10 a.m. Boot Camp

The Summer Fitness Series is presented by DTSB and Beacon Health & Fitness.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.