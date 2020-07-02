Fireworks safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the 4th of July holiday approaches, fire officials are stressing the importance of safety while setting off fireworks.

Assistant Chief Gerard Ellis of the South Bend Fire Department says you should supervise your children around any fireworks.

When setting them off, he suggests using a long lighter. It's also important to wear gloves and safety glasses.

You should also have a garden hose, bucket of water and fire extinguisher nearby.

Also, avoid setting off fireworks on or near dry grass.

"Never re-light a dud firework," Ellis said. "Leave it alone, let it sit for at least 30 minutes. And then when you're finished, put all your fireworks in a bucket of water, let them soak overnight."

It’s also important to have one designated person lighting the fireworks.

