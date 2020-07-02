Fireworks can release toxic metals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study claims some of the most popular fireworks are releasing toxic metals into the air.

Researchers looked at 14 years of air quality samples from across the US.

They found levels of lead, copper and other toxins were higher in samples from Independence Day and New Year's Eve than any other time of year.

Lab experiments also showed these metals, which give fireworks their color, damaged human cells and animal lungs.

Experts say although people are only exposed to fireworks a few times a year, they’re much more toxic than everyday pollutants.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.