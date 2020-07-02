Advertisement

Everything you need to know before Indiana enters Stage 4.5

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going into the holiday weekend, Hoosiers were on there way to celebrate two things: July Fourth, and Stage 5 of Governor Holcomb’s Back-On-Track plan.

But after Holcomb decided to pump-the-breaks on entering the next full stage on Wednesday, he decided to go halfway instead --- Stage 4.5.

It might be a higher number than Stage 4 but do not expect much to change. Dine-in restaurants will continue with a 75% capacity limit. Places such as: bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, and water parks will continue with a 50% capacity limit.

And if you were planning on attending a social gathering above 250 people this weekend, think again. Stage 4.5 maintains the cap of social gatherings at 250, all in effort to slow down the increase in coronavirus cases, not only in Indiana, but in states across the country.

“I still think it is prudent to tap the brakes until we really have a better sense of what this has done. What Stage 4.5 does is it keeps the cap on social gatherings at 250 people,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox told 16 News Now Thursday.

“I hope nobody was planning an even larger gathering than that for Fourth of July because they’ll have to cut the guest list,” Fox says.

On the other hand, there are a few lifted restrictions in Stage 4.5. Outdoor nursing home and assisted living visitations must resume. As for indoor visitations, those are scheduled to begin on Saturday as well. Nursing and assisted living facilities will be required to provide a safety indoor visitation plan when Indiana enters Stage 5.

Horse racing and state fair racing can resume with 50% spectator capacity. Outdoor events like fairs and festivals will be allowed to operate under tight restrictions. Governor Holcomb also included the return of overnight youth camps and conventions in Stage 4.5.

However, residents who live in Elkhart County can forget everything they just read about Stage 4.5, because it’s not happening in their county.

Elkhart County Executive Health Officer Lydia Mertz says health officials elected to remain at Stage 4 through July 17th. Mertz says the decision to not follow suit with the rest of Indiana into Stage 4.5 was strictly about the county’s safety and slowing the spread of the virus.

“We need to, rather than open things up, we really need to stay where we are; spend some time getting the rate down. They just enacted the mask ordinance. We need some time educating more people about what that means, how to wear a mask, when to wear it. We need to be sure people get the notice about social distancing and how it is so important even in the summer. All summer long, we are going to need to do these things and we just need more time to get that done,” Mertz says.

Holcomb says he, and the Indiana Department of Health, will continue to monitor coronavirus cases in Indiana in the next two weeks before deciding to enter Stage 5.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana police cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Police officers across Michiana are cracking down on drunk driving.

Michigan

Benton Harbor revokes vehicle from city manager

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Benton Harbor City Manager can no longer drive a city-owned vehicle after action by the Benton Harbor City Commission this week.

News

South Bend business damaged in fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Miami near Bowman Street.

News

St. Joseph County releases heat safety guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a set of guidelines to stay safe in hot weather.

News

Michigan reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 5,969 coronavirus deaths and 65,135 cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Michigan

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple faces criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a woman and her daughters in a parking lot in Michigan.

News

First Fridays makes adjustments amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
First Fridays in Downtown South Bend featured outdoor dining and live music.

News

South Bend Fire responds to building fire Friday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A business caught fire in South Bend near Miami and Bowman Street.

National

Kroger Health receives emergency permission for at-home collection kit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kroger Health received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

News

Shakespeare at Notre Dame awarded national arts grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shakespeare at Notre Dame was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 541 new cases on Friday.