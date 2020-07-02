Elkhart Mayor appoints new police chief

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Kris Seymore was named the Elkhart Police Chief.

Mayor Rod Roberson made the announcement, calling it one of the most important announcements during his time as mayor.

Seymore is a 22 year veteran of the Elkhart Police Department, most recently working in the homicide unit and previously serving as Assistant Police Chief and Detective Captain.

”We have the right people in place to bring us to higher ground,” Mayor Roberson said.

When a new mayor comes in, they typically appoint a new police chief. But when the pandemic hit, Mayor Roberson chose to keep Chief Chris Snyder until a proper interview process was done.

Snyder did apply to remain as chief, but Seymore was chosen for his experience in administration and goals for the department.

”I am looking forward to being apart of an administration that feels that it’s important to have the right people in the right positions,” Mayor Roberson said.

One of those people is now Assistant Chief Snyder. ”We have two experienced leaders to run our police department for this point forward,” Mayor Roberson said.

Chief Seymore and Assistant Chief Snyder, know each other well. They started with the department together and even grew up in the same neighborhood.

During this time of civil unrest, Chief Seymore said it was important for him to step up and serve his community well.

”Anyone can steer a boat in calm waters but when it’s rough, like COVID-19 and the relationship with police across the nation, I felt the pull of duty pulling me back in,” Chief Seymore said. “I feel like I’m the right person at the right time.”

