Cubs’ Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery

(WIFR)
By Andrew Seligman, AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes and is out indefinitely.

The Cubs said Quintana lacerated his thumb at his home in Miami on Saturday and needed five stitches.

He had surgery in Chicago on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old Quintana is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks.

The Cubs will then get a better idea of how much time he will miss.

7/2/2020 3:09:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

