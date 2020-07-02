Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A bison encounter that left a woman injured in Yellowstone National Park was captured on camera by a family camping nearby.

“The lady got way too close, she just kept provoking the bison,” Jake Larsen said. “She was trying to reach her hand out and pet the thing.”

The Larsens watched a woman at a campsite near theirs as she repeatedly got close to one of the two roaming animals.

“I could hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out,” Jenna Larsen said. “It was just an accident waiting to happen at that point.”

Jenna was recording the moment the bison began to charge.

“She got thrown initially maybe 10, 15 feet in the air across and she was unconscious briefly,” Jodi Larsen said. “She got up, it hit her again.”

Jodi, a nurse, went to help the woman, who had no memory of what happened to her. Yellowstone National Park identified her as a 72-year-old from California.

The woman was airlifted to an Idaho hospital, where she’s since been released.

The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

“If you don’t bug them, they’re not going to bug you,” Jenna said. “That’s where they live and people need to be respectful of that.”

Copyright WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

AP

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Soccer-starved Argentines have found a way to play their beloved sport while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With Indiana now pausing at Stage 4.5, social gatherings are capped at 250 people.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Beacon continues mobile testing unit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit has tested more than 1600 residents since mid-April.

Latest News

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The state of Indiana will soon be launching a dashboard containing all of the coronavirus data from long term care facilities.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 47 minutes ago

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

AP

Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Toll Road maintenance worker killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Toll Road maintenance worker has died after a car went off the road and hit him.