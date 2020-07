Catholic priest in Carmel suspended for comparing BLM to ‘maggots’

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) - A bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic priest from public ministry for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.” Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana took the action Wednesday against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel. Rothrock wrote the comments in Sunday’s weekly bulletin. A statement posted on the diocesan website says, “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock.” Rothrock no longer will be assigned as the future pastor of another Carmel parish.

