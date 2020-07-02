Advertisement

Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, Noah Hicks, owner of Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of Boston, poses at his shop. Many from outside Boston have donated to and shopped at the store which was robbed and vandalized earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, Noah Hicks, owner of Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of Boston, poses at his shop. Many from outside Boston have donated to and shopped at the store which was robbed and vandalized earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

From a Boston bike shop to a Los Angeles bakery and a Virginia watchmaker, Black entrepreneurs are reporting brisk sales.

Many say they’ve been included in lists of Black-owned businesses circulating on social media, boosting their exposure.

But the increased demand hasn’t been without growing pains for some.

Black-owned bookshops in Boston and elsewhere have received backlash as they’ve struggled to keep up with demand.

At the same time, Black owners hope the sales boom isn’t a passing fad but leads to lasting change.

Latest News

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

AP

Human foosball: New form of soccer developed for pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Soccer-starved Argentines have found a way to play their beloved sport while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
With Indiana now pausing at Stage 4.5, social gatherings are capped at 250 people.

News

St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Beacon continues mobile testing unit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beacon’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit has tested more than 1600 residents since mid-April.

Latest News

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The state of Indiana will soon be launching a dashboard containing all of the coronavirus data from long term care facilities.

News

Indiana will release statewide long term care facility coronavirus data

Updated: 46 minutes ago

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

AP

Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Toll Road maintenance worker killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Toll Road maintenance worker has died after a car went off the road and hit him.