Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

BOSTON (AP) — Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

From a Boston bike shop to a Los Angeles bakery and a Virginia watchmaker, Black entrepreneurs are reporting brisk sales.

Many say they’ve been included in lists of Black-owned businesses circulating on social media, boosting their exposure.

But the increased demand hasn’t been without growing pains for some.

Black-owned bookshops in Boston and elsewhere have received backlash as they’ve struggled to keep up with demand.

At the same time, Black owners hope the sales boom isn’t a passing fad but leads to lasting change.