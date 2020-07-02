Advertisement

Bell to commentate and race on same day in different states

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2006 file photo, Indy Racing League driver Townsend Bell dons his helmet before practicing for the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. NBC Sports analyst Townsend Bell will have his own unique double duty Saturday, July 4, 2020 when he calls the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then flies to Daytona International Speedway to compete in the IMSA sports car race. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman, File)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” this weekend.

The NBC Sports analyst will call the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday before jetting off to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race at Daytona.

When the IndyCar race ends, a police escort will take him and car owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan to a chartered plane to make it back to Daytona for the 6:10 p.m. start. 

