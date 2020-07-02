Bell to commentate and race on same day in different states

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” this weekend.

The NBC Sports analyst will call the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday before jetting off to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race at Daytona.

When the IndyCar race ends, a police escort will take him and car owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan to a chartered plane to make it back to Daytona for the 6:10 p.m. start.